Trekking held to create awareness on Alzheimer’s disease

Updated - September 12, 2024 08:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A trekking programme being held to create awareness on Alzheimers disease in Mysuru on Thursday.

A trekking programme being held to create awareness on Alzheimers disease in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Scores of people trekked to Chamundi Hills to create awareness on Alzheimer’s disease, here on Thursday.

It was organised by Alzheimer’s & Related Disorders Society of India (ARDSI) and the trek commenced from the foothill and culminated at the hill top. There was also a memory and health screening for the participants.

The organisers said Alzheimer’s disease was the most common dementia and accounts for 50 per cent to 60 per cent of all cases caused by abnormal brain tissue changes. A majority of the people with dementia have been living in the developing countries and account for 60 per cent of the cases and this was likely to increase to 71 per cent by 2040, according to ARDSI.

The ARDSI said the event was organised to create greater public awareness of this disease. The programme was held in association with various organisations Hanumanthacahr Joshi, principal, Sarada Vilas College of Pharmacy, and president, ARDSI Mysuru chapter, presided.

On Friday, September 13, Music for Memory programme will be conducted by ARDSI with various yoga organisations of Mysuru. It will be held at JSS Hospital auditorium at 6.30 p.m. and M.A. Shekar, vice-chancellor, Adichunchanagari University will inaugurate.

Published - September 12, 2024 08:22 pm IST

