Tree planting campaign gets off to a start in Kodagu

Kodagu for Tomorrow, a campaign to plant trees in the wake of last year’s floods and landslides in the district, got off to a start on Saturday. The campaign began at Sainik School in Kodagu.

The distributors of Mysuru-based Cycle Pure Agarbathies, which is supporting the drive, its employees, Sainik School cadets and staff, and other volunteer organisations such as Kodagu for Tomorrow, Reforest India, Art of Living, Kodava Riders Club, Forest Department, Trees for Free, Kaveri NadhiRakshisi, Recycle Kodagu, and E-Cure joined hands in helping plant 1,000 saplings to initiate the campaign.

Last year’s disaster saw loss of several trees.

Group Captain R.R. Lall, principal, Sainik School Kodagu, and K.M. Bopaiah of the Art of Living, inaugurated the drive.

In his address, Capt. Lall reiterated the importance of tree planting and the need to harness and nurture plants. He also encouraged the young cadets to imbibe qualities of taking care of plants. He insisted that each individual should strive to plant a tree and nurture it for the future.

“This initiative is another step towards creating a sustainable, clean, and green future for the generations to come,” said Arjun Ranga, managing director, Cycle Pure Agarbathies. This initiative will see a series of such tree-planting drives every weekend in the district to achieve the goal of one lakh trees. This drive will span across 75 acres in Sainik School (25 acres) and at Kodagu Medical College (50 acres).

“After the floods, the residents have strived hard to bring Kodagu back stronger and better than what it was. We hope to spread awareness around the importance of restoring forests through this initiative,” said Kaverappa of Kodagu for Tomorrow.

“The motive is a sustainable and practical solution for a water-secure future. This, in turn, will drive the rehabilitation of river Cauvery. We urge more organisations to come forward and support this cause and help us create a greener future,” said Janet Yegneswaran, founder, Reforest India.