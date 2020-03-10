Tree park planned in Vijayapura city

If everything falls into place, then Vijayapura will soon have its own tree park near the Bhutanal tank on the outskirts of the city. The area already has thousands of saplings planted under the project to plant 1 crore saplings in the district in five years. The district administration wants to make use of this area to develop a tree park.

Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil has directed the officials concerned to prepare a detailed project report. Mr. Patil wants the tree park to be developed on the lines of Cubbon Park and Lalbagh of Bengaluru. “We want the park to be a recreational facility for the public and an area of study for students of botany. For which, we wish to plant different varieties of saplings. Besides this, we can also have number of medicinal plants for the research and study. Since the tank has adequate water, the same could be used to set up an aquarium also,” Mr. Patil said.

He has directed the officials to select those saplings that are suitable to the climatic condition of Vijayapura. He asked the city corporation to develop roads and arrange for solar streetlights at the place.