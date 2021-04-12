Karnataka

Tree felling: public hearing on April 23

The Forest Department will conduct a public hearing on April 23 to seek objections to the felling of 150 trees to pave way for a proposed helipad near Lalitha Mahal Palace.

The public hearing will be held at Aranya Bhavan, Ashokapuram from 11 a.m. and the public can file their objections during the hearing.

Objections could also be submitted through email so as to reach the authorities before 11 a.m. on April 23. The email address is dcfmdm@gmail.com

The written objections may also be sent to the Assistant Conservator of Forest, Mysuru Division, Aranya Bhavan, Ist floor, Ashokapuram, 6th cross, Mysuru – 570008.

