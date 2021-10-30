Tree felling opposed at public hearing

Mysuru

30 October 2021

Forest Dept. wants to fell nearly 530 trees to pave way for a service road along ORR

A public hearing conducted by the Forest Department to fell nearly 530 trees to pave way for a service road along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) evoked vehement protests by environmentalists, here on Saturday.

The papers containing the purported signatures of people in support of the tree felling was torn apart as none of those present at the hearing came forward to affirm their views.

The service road is proposed along the ORR from the Deve Gowda Circle to Nanjangud Road Junction and the activists flayed the Forest Department for its failure to ensure that the proposed road was laid before the planting and nurturing of the trees.

It is the fault of the Forest Department and of the authorities responsible for laying the ORR that they did not factor in the trees while approving the width and the alignment, argued Bhanu Mohan, an activist.

Similar views were expressed by others and the Forest Department staff said that they have already transplanted around 80 trees at different places but not all can be shifted. The activists said there were giant trees and hence suggested that the service road should skirt the trees so as to save them.

When the authorities claimed that there were more number of people in support of the tree felling and displayed papers purportedly containing their signatures, the activists from Parisara Balaga questioned the authenticity

They called out the names of those supposed to have signed in favour of tree felling. But it transpired that not one of those said to be supportive of tree felling as per the claims of the Forest Department, were present. Suspecting that bogus signatures had been created, the papers were torn.

The activists said they were not opposed to development but it should be in harmony with environment and expressed their opposition to tree felling.

ACF Rangaswamy and others were present.