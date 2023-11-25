Tree falls on vehicles in Dharwad

November 25, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A huge tree fell on Azad Road in Dharwad on Saturday evening. Fortunately no one was hurt in the incident.

As the tree fell across the road, damaging few cars and two wheelers, vehicular movement was affected for close to an hour on the busy road stretch.

The Traffic Police personnel on duty had a difficult time managing the traffic as help from the municipal authorities did not come as early as expected. They managed to get some people to help them clear the branches off the road.

A traffic police inspector pointed out the delay on the WhatsApp group created particularly for ensuring coordination between various authorities for attending emergency works.

Immediately after his post, staff managing the HDMC control room posted photographs of branches being cleared to which the inspector pointed out that they had got it cleared with the help of private persons and none of the HDMC staff had reached the spot. It was only a little later that the civic staff reached the spot to clear the remaining branches and the trunk of the fallen tree.