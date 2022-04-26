Tree falls on van killing cab driver and his son near Bengaluru

When the van reached Kumbarapete Gate, a huge roadside tree fell, crushing the vehicle

A 40-year-old cab driver and his son were killed when a roadside tree fell on the van they were travelling in on April 25. The cab driver’s wife and two daughters were injured in the accident that occurred near Ramanagaram, on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The deceased have been identified as S. Sudarshan and his son Tanmay. The injured persons — Sheela, Ganavi, 10, and Sanavi, 8 — are undergoing treatment in a hospital in Ramanagaram.

According to the police, the family was returning home in a van after visiting relatives. When the van reached Kumbarapete Gate, a huge roadside tree fell, crushing the vehicle. Sudarshan and Tanmay, who were sitting in front, were killed on the spot.

Passers-by pulled out the injured persons and shifted them to a hospital.

Traffic movement on the road was disrupted for some time. Fire and emergency services personnel, along with the police, rushed to the spot. They cleared the area of debris to enable smooth movement of vehicles.