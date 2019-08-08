Tree falls on museum premises; sculptures intact

As many as 12 Jain sculptures displayed at the open-air museum on the premises of Shivappa Nayaka Palace were uprooted when a huge tree fell on them owing to wind that had accompanied the rain on Wednesday.

The open-air museum belonging to Department of Archaeology, Heritage and Museums hosts as many as 210 sculptures and inscriptions from the Hoysala, Vijayanagara and Keladi periods, found on field excavations here. The sculptures belonging to Jain, Vaishnava, Shaiva traditions and Veeragallu or martyr stones are displayed in separate sections here.

Shejeshwara R., Assistant Director, said the tree fell on the wall and the display area at 9.15 a.m. today. Though 12 Jain sculptures were uprooted with their concrete pedestals, they were not damaged. They will be re-instated and the damaged wall will be re-constructed, he added.

Meanwhile, the Tunga continued to flow above danger level in Shivamogga city on Wednesday also as water at the rate of 1,38,038 cusecs was being discharged from Gajanur reservoir. The river water had entered Ganga Parameshwara temple and three buildings in Malleshwara Nagar in the city. Heavy rain continued to lash the city. The water entered several houses in low-lying RML Nagar, Tipu Nagar, Tunga Nagar, Anna Nagar and Bapuji Nagar localities.