Tree census in Mysuru soon

The Forest Department is set to roll out the first-ever tree census within the next few weeks to estimate the tree numbers and ensure their protection, to shore up the green cover of the city.

The census will give the authorities a baseline data of the number of trees and also help assess the extent of green cover in Mysuru instead of coming out with random figures which could not be a reflection of the reality.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Prashanth Kumar said that the details are still being worked out and the authorities plan to tie up with a Bengaluru-based NGO (Project Vruksha Foundation) which has carried out similar exercises elsewhere, in this endeavour.

“The dates and the methodology to be followed, number of people or organisations that will be involved etc., are being finalised and we expect the action plan to be ready in a few weeks and hope to conduct the census during September’’, said Mr. Prashanth Kumar.

Vijay Nishanth, founder member, Project Vruksha Foundation, told The Hindu that it will be a voluntary effort and the orientation course for a core group has been completed and they are waiting for the dates to commence the exercise.

Special App

This is the first time that such an exercise is being conducted in Mysuru and will provide a reference range about the number of trees, their health condition, species etc., he added. Vruksha Foundation has already conducted such an exercise in Raichur, besides parts of Bengaluru. Mr. Nishanth said an App exclusively developed for tree enumeration and census will be used and shared with the local authorities and volunteers in Mysuru.

The App can be used to record all details pertaining to a tree including its height, girth, age, species, health and location. “We will put this data in the public domain’’, said Mr. Nishanth.

Bhagyalakshmi, an environmental and animal rights activist, said apart from orientation to the core team members, there are plans to rope in more volunteers and train them so as to cover the entire city in a phased manner.

The immediate objective is to take up tree census in a few wards of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and subsequently expand it to cover all the 65 wards of the city.

The activists have described the exercise as a welcome initiative as the horizontal expansion of Mysuru was taking a heavy toll of greenery on the outskirts. Though the Forest Department takes up social forestry and special tree plantation drives to mark Vanamahotsava, there is no reference range to estimate the number of trees that have survived.

For instance, the authorities planted 30,000 trees in Mysuru during the last few weeks and this was preceded by a similar drive wherein around 20,000 saplings were planted along the Outer Ring Road, on either sides of the highways leading to the city.

A census will help assess how many survived and how much more need to be done to increase the green cover of Mysuru.