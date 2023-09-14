ADVERTISEMENT

Tree branch saves student’s life

September 14, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old student of a private college, who attempted to end her life by jumping from the Ramadevara Betta in Ramanagara on Wednesday evening, was saved by a tree branch.

According to the police, the victim, pursuing BSc at a private university, was depressed due to exam pressure. On Wednesday, she reached Ramadevara Betta and in an attempt to end her life, she jumped but got stuck to the branch of a tree and was injured.

The locals along with the security personnel rushed to her rescue and admitted her to the hospital, where she is being treated.

The Ramanagara rural police said that the victim escaped with minor injuries and is said to be out of danger.

( Those having distress or suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on 104 for help).

