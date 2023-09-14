HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Tree branch saves student’s life

September 14, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old student of a private college, who attempted to end her life by jumping from the Ramadevara Betta in Ramanagara on Wednesday evening, was saved by a tree branch.

According to the police, the victim, pursuing BSc at a private university, was depressed due to exam pressure. On Wednesday, she reached Ramadevara Betta and in an attempt to end her life, she jumped but got stuck to the branch of a tree and was injured.

The locals along with the security personnel rushed to her rescue and admitted her to the hospital, where she is being treated.

The Ramanagara rural police said that the victim escaped with minor injuries and is said to be out of danger.

( Those having distress or suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on 104 for help).

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.