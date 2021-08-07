Treatments begin at Cath Lab

:

A team of cardiologists from Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology under the leadership of its director C.N. Manjunath conducted angiogram, angioplasty and stenting treatments at the newly set-up Cath Lab at Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences in Shivamogga on Saturday. The laboratory was formally inaugurated on July 24 by the then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Dr. Manjunath, speaking to presspersons on the occasion, said the Cath Lab had advanced equipment to treat heart patients. The team of doctors treated five patients on the day. “This facility will help people of Shivamogga and neighbouring districts,” he said.

The facility has 2D Echo, TMT, Holter Monitoring, Coronary Angiogram, Peripheral Angiogram, Coronary Angioplasty (One stent), Peripheral Angioplasty (One stent) and Pericardiocentesis treatments. The cardiology wing of the institute consists of 50 beds and a Cath Lab.

Siddappa, Director of SIMS, said the patients from families below the poverty line would get free treatment in the facility. Those with Arogya Karnataka cards would also get concessions.