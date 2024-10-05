Away from the bustling Devanahalli town, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, a shallow aquifer water treatment plant is facilitating the supply of potable water for the domestic needs of over 45,000 people living in the town. The first of its kind project in Karnataka, it is helping the town municipality cater to the growing demand for water.

The plant, which treats water in two phases, was launched on August 30. Devanahalli Town Municipality has tied up with Biome Environmental Trust (BET) and Boson Whitewater (BW) to implement the project that was conceptualised in 2016. The plant supplies 6.4 lakh litres of treated water (potable) every day. The project is catering 10% of total demand for water. The water quality adheres to BIS-10500 drinking water standard. However, this water is being used for other domestic purposes.

The BET and BW are availing shallow aquifer, which is being recharged by Sihineerukere, located adjacent to the Devanahalli fort. The project has been executed under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds and is utilising natural resources without harming nature.

From HN valley

Avinash Krishnamurthy, co-founder of BET, told The Hindu, “Sihineerukere, apart from receiving rainwater from its catchment area, collects water pumped from Bagaluru lake. The treated domestic waste water from Hebbal-Nagawara (HN) Valley flows to Bagaluru lake and is then pumped to Sihineerukere.”

The lake water acts as the catalyst to recharge the aquifer. Understanding the benefit, an old well that was in a poor condition was rejuvenated. This old well, which is 30 feet deep and 25 feet in circumference, has the capacity to provide to 2 lakh litres of water per day.

“In 2018-19, the town municipality had decided to close the well as it was not being used, but the BET convinced them to scrap the plan. In 2020-21, the well was desilted and rejuvenated after which due to the aquifer recharge the well filled with water,” Mr. Krishnamurthy said. “This laid the foundation for the project,” he added.

Vikas Brahmavar Adiga, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BW, said, “In the year 2022, the work on the plant commenced. The first phase was completed in 2023, and second phase in August 2024. The first phase uses aquifer water from the well. While the Sihineerukere receives treated water from Bagaluru, aquifer water is treated naturally by the earth. This water is pumped into the treatment plant. The plant then carries out disc filtration, high iodine value carbon filtration, UV filtration and chlorination before supplying the water to Devanahalli.”

Low power use

For the second phase, six filter borewells, which are 100 feet deep, are used. The water from these borewells is pumped into a sump and then filtered at a different level before supplying to people through municipality connection. Mr. Adiga said the project is energy-efficient, using just 0.25 units of electricity per 1,000 litres of water.