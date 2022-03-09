Treat for book enthusiasts as Mysuru hosts two expos from today

Kannada Book Authority’s book expo is beginning at Maharaja College premises here from Thursday. A variety of Kannada books would be available at discounted prices at the show.

The exhibition will have stalls of the book authority, Kannada and Culture Department, various academies, publication units of various state universities, Kannada Sahitya Academy and Kannada Development Authority besides the stalls of many reputed book publications.

The expo begins at 9 a.m. and concludes at 8.30 p.m. Cultural events have been planned in the evenings. Entry to the expo is free.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha is inaugurating the expo.

Another book fair is also beginning at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry on Vinoba Road here from Thursday. . Books of well-known authors and writers are available and the organisers are hoping to attract book enthusiasts in large numbers. The fair concludes on March 13.

The show aims to convey to the youth who stay away from books in the digital world, the importance of reading books.

Collections on biography, astrology, politics, international affairs, cooking, dictionaries, photography, wildlife, encyclopaedia, religion and science, along with books on literature, storytelling and poetry will be on display. Bestselling books on various topics are also available, a release said