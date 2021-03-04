Karnataka

Treat all equally, police personnel told

Western Range IGP Devajyoti Ray inaugurating the annual police sports meet in Chikkamagaluru on Thursday. Chikkamagaluru SP Akshay M. Hakay is also seen.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Western Range IGP Devajyoti Ray has said the duty of the police was to treat all people equally and act as per the law.

He delivered a talk at the passing out parade of recently recruited women constables, who completed the training in Chikkamagaluru, on Thursday.

The police should not discriminate against people on the basis of religion. “We have to treat all equally and work in the interest of society. The police are at the forefront in serving the public”, he said.

The newly recruited constables would have long service in the department. “As time goes, you will have different experiences. And, you should be prepared to face them as they come”, he said.

Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Akshay M. Hakay called upon the constables to work with honesty and dedication. “From now on you will be in police stations interacting with common people every day. You have to help the poor get justice”, he said.

Additional SP N.S. Shruthi and other officers were present. As many as 67 trainee constables participated in the parade. Those who performed well in the competitions conducted as part of the training were felicitated on the occasion.

