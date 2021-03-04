Treat all equally, police personnel told

Western Range IGP Devajyoti Ray has said the duty of the police was to treat all people equally and act as per the law.
He delivered a talk at the passing out parade of recently recruited women constables, who completed the training in Chikkamagaluru, on Thursday.
The police should not discriminate against people on the basis of religion. “We have to treat all equally and work in the interest of society. The police are at the forefront in serving the public”, he said.
The newly recruited constables would have long service in the department. “As time goes, you will have different experiences. And, you should be prepared to face them as they come”, he said.
Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Akshay M. Hakay called upon the constables to work with honesty and dedication. “From now on you will be in police stations interacting with common people every day. You have to help the poor get justice”, he said.
Additional SP N.S. Shruthi and other officers were present. As many as 67 trainee constables participated in the parade. Those who performed well in the competitions conducted as part of the training were felicitated on the occasion.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath