Treasury officer and staff caught

HUBBALLI

11 August 2021 20:12 IST

The sleuths of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) have caught an official and staff of the Department of Treasury in connection with a bribery case in Hubballi.

The ACB sleuths have given the names of the arrested as Assistant Director of Department of Treasury (Treasury Office) Prakash S. Halapet and First Division Assistant Abhilash Alur. The arrests were made on Tuesday based on a complaint by retired Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Mallanna Desai.

Mr. Mallanna Desai had approached the accused several times with regard to the delay in sanctioning his pension benefits and each time, he was sent back citing different reasons. Subsequently, the two had sought a bribe of ₹10,000 for sanctioning the pension benefits and ultimately agreed for ₹3,000.

Advertising

Advertising

However, as Mr. Mallanna Desai did not pay the bribe amount, the two were harassing him by not giving him his pension book. Fed up with them, Mr. Mallanna Desai complained to the ACB and the sleuths caught Abhilash Alur at his office while he was accepting ₹3,000 from Mr. Mallanna Desai.

Mr. Prakash was caught subsequently. Led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB) Venugopal, Inspectors Virbadrappa Kadi and Ali Sheikh carried out the operation.