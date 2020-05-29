Travellers coming to Karnataka have to pay for their own tests

Bengaluru

29 May 2020 23:53 IST

‘Aim is to improve participation of private labs in testing’

International air passengers and inter-State air and train passengers arriving in State will have to now get their COVID-19 “pooled sample test” done in a private lab that would cost them ₹650. The government, however, will pay for those who cannot afford it.

An order issued on Friday states that each traveller will have to pay a private lab which will conduct the test by the pooling method. According to the Indian Council for Medical Research, this method involves five samples being taken and tested together.

The order comes a day after the Department of Health and Family Welfare said it was not necessary for passengers coming from high-risk States, who finished their seven-day quarantine period, to undergo a COVID-19 test. According to sources, Friday’s decision was because it would be difficult for all passengers coming from high-risk States to be quarantined for seven days in hotels and lodges.

On those who cannot afford to pay, Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Commissioner, Department of Health and Family Welfare, said, “This is only an order to facilitate private labs to conduct tests. Once the swab collection centres come up, we will plan how it will be done in the next two or three days.” He said the State government would pay for those who cannot afford to pay.

An official who monitors testing of people in Bengaluru, however, said the order lacked clarity.

The department issued a clarification and said this order was issued to “improve the participation of private labs that have been approved by the ICMR in testing and were currently running at sub-optimal level”. It is also to help the special category passengers and their attendants to leave early after giving the sample once the swab collection centres are established at airport/ railway stations etc.

The department also clarified that there is no change in the institutional quarantine period for those coming from high-risk States and they would have to complete their seven-day quarantine.