Travel restrictions for CID sleuths

Imran Gowhar 10146 Bengaluru
September 09, 2022 02:09 IST

To ensure the safety of police personnel, the Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has brought in new rules to restrict his officers from night-time travel while on duty.

The decision was taken in light of the recent accident in which three persons — a PSI, a constable attached to the Shivajinagar station, and the driver of the cab they were travelling by — were killed and two people injured while pursuing an accused in an NDPS case in Andhra Pradesh.

As per the new rules, officials of all the CID units have been restricted from travelling between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. while on official duty. The unit heads have been instructed to implement the order.

As per the National Crime Records Bureau statistics, as many as 427 police personnel were killed in road accidents while on official duty across the country since 2021 and an equal number of them were injured, a police officer said.

