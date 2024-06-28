Travel mart inaugurated to promote Mysuru  

A two-day domestic travel mart to promote Mysuru as a destination for all seasons was inaugurated here on Friday. The travel mart is being conducted by India Travel Mart Exhibition and the objective is not only to promote tourist destinations but to network with stakeholders and players in the tourism sector to promote travel trade.

Parthasarathy Raju, director, ITME, said there are 30 kiosks and participants in the travel mart which is being held for the first time in Mysuru. “There are participants from different parts of the country apart from Nepal, Thailand etc,” he added.

Joint Director of Tourism Department Savitha said the participating travel companies will be provided with information on various destinations in and around Mysuru, and in turn, they will promote Mysuru in their respective cities of operation.

Stakeholders from hospitality sector, travel and tour operators and others were present.

