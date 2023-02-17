Travel and Tourism Fair inaugurated in Bengaluru

February 17, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The three-day Travel and Tourism Fair Bengaluru (TTF) opened on Friday in Bengaluru to a good response from 120 participants from four countries and 20 States and Union Territories in India. The show mostly focuses on southern India and provides a platform to promote tourism.

The organisers said this year’s TTF was 50% bigger than last year’s. They also noted that Karnataka was regarded as India’s fourth most popular tourist destination, with 319 significant tourist spots.

“After COVID, our economy saw tremendous growth in tourism in the domestic and international sectors. The G-20 event and the trade fair in the city have promoted Bengaluru not only as a tourist destination but also for other activities,” said Kapil Mohan, Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism Department.

He said, “Bengaluru is a massive tourist destination. It has museums and gardens and unique events related to IT and entertainment. The city itself is becoming a hub for various businesses. We would be implementing various plans for the industry.”