Travel allowance scam: HC refuses to quash chargesheet against complainant

The High Court of Karnataka has declined to quash criminal proceedings against a retired assistant administrative officer of the Police Department, Tumakuru, who was named as an accused in the chargesheet filed by the police on the complaint lodged by himself about on misappropriation of public money when he was in service.

In the light of the material being found at the time of investigation and sanction having been accorded to prosecute the petitioner along with others, the contention that he is the complainant and he cannot be made an accused, lacks substance, the court said.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while dismissing a petition filed by Krishnappa M, Tumakuru.

It has been alleged in the chargesheet that even petitioner was one of the the beneficiaries of the scam of withdrawing additional travel allowance by producing bogus documents and siphoning of public money.