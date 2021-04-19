Trauma Care Centre to treat patients from Wednesday

Decision comes in the wake of big rise in cases and need for more oxygenated beds for critically-ill patients

With the Trauma Care Centre on KRS Road here being readied for treating COVID-19 patients, the ongoing vaccination against the disease at the facility is being shifted to the Government Ayurveda Panchakarma Hi-tech Hospital located on the same road.

In the wake of a big spike in infections in Mysuru and the demand for oxygenated beds to cater to the treatment of severely-ill COVID-19 patients, the district administration decided to keep the trauma care centre ready for handling patients from Wednesday onwards.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said this step had been taken to overcome any scarcity of beds following the surge in cases.

The vaccination site at the trauma care centre, since its launch in January this year, was attracting a good turnout for the shots daily.

The trauma care centre, attached to the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI), was inaugurated long ago but had not become functional for want of medical equipment and manpower. The hospital was lying idle despite having a vast building infrastructure.

Last year, when Mysuru was in the grip of a serious COVID-19 crisis, the authorities decided to ready this hospital too for COVID-19 treatment, making all arrangements for future requirements.

The designated COVID-19 hospital or the district hospital had 250-bed strength besides 178 beds at the K.R. Hospital. However, the existing beds were felt inadequate going by the infection rate that necessitated increasing the bed strength.

However, when the trauma care centre was readied to attend to the patients last year, the cases dropped and did not receive any patients.

More than 40 oxygenated beds are available there.

Meanwhile, 568 persons on Monday tested positive for COVID-19. The daily count dropped compared to the last two days. A total of 811 and 777 cases were reported on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Eight deaths were reported on Monday, taking the death toll to 1,122.

The active case tally surged to 3,788 in view of the last three days’ big climb in new infections. Out of 568 cases, nearly 400 cases are reported from Mysuru city and the rest from the taluks.

Nearly 1,384 patients are treated in various private hospitals and 770 patients are under home isolation. Around 1,036 patients are in private-run COVID-19 Care Centres and about 300 in government-run CCCs. A total of 373 patients were discharged on Monday taking the number of discharged so far to 57,409.

The COVID-19 War Room that is functioning at the new DC office building on Bannur Road has been receiving a lot of calls from patients and relatives since the past few days with the surge in cases. The MCC is managing the war room which receives calls seeking to know availability of beds, medical help, ambulances and so on.