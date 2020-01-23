Trauma care centre to be ready soon: Dy. CM

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Medical Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Thursday said the trauma care centre on KRS Road will become fully functional in about two months and equipment worth ₹18 crore had been sanctioned to it.

He was speaking after performing the ‘guddali puja’ for the construction of new women’s hostel blocks for UG and PG students of the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) on KRS Road and Vinoba Road respectively. The two projects had been taken up at a cost of ₹14.5 crore.

The UG hostel block will have 107 rooms and accommodate 214 students but the construction had been restricted to 38 rooms with the current funding of ₹5.50 crore. The four-storey hostel building for PG students will consist of 68 rooms and accommodate 137 students.

The trauma care centre was inaugurated long ago but the patients’ wait for services had been getting longer in the absence of equipment.

Mr. Narayan said the government has plans to establish four more medical colleges in the State to overcome the shortage of medical professionals.

L. Nagendra, MLA, urged the Deputy Chief Minister to approve the expansion of the KR Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital and added that the heritage structures would not be harmed. He sought a new OPD block for the 1,002-bed K.R. Hospital.

MMCRI Dean and Director C.P. Nanjaraj, and MMCRI Principal Drakshayini were present.