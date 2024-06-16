Trash barricade inaugurated in Gonikoppa

A trash barricade to prevent accumulation of garbage in the Keerehole in Gonnikoppa was inaugurated by Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna on Sunday.

He also launched the Vanamahotsava programme to mark the occasion. The MLA said many efforts were made earlier to conserve Keerehole waterbody but the installation of trash barricade was expected to make a significant difference in mitigating pollution.

The trash barrier blocks the inflow of garbage and plastic from the upstream and can be collected and disposed off. The MLA said this is a pilot project and efforts should be made to revive lakes and waterbodies and transform them to their earlier pristine state.

Mr. Ponnanna said development cannot be at the cost of environmental destruction and rued that people approach the government for civic amenities but hardly anyone bothers about a clean environment. He also directed the officials to clear all encroachment of Keeruhole which flows through the town.

In this context, the MLA appreciated the endeavour of “The Clean Coorg Initiative” in installing the trash barricade apart from striving to spread environmental consciousness in the district.

The MLA said environmental conservation was the responsibility of every citizen and it is such an approach and attitude that can restore the beauty and glory of Kodagu known for its greenery. Those producing trash in bulk like industry, hotels, businesses should pay emphasis on environmental conservation to make a difference, he added.

Deputy Conservator of Forest N.H. Jagannath said that the department would extend its cooperation in environmental conservation initiatives and distribute saplings to shore up greenery in the district.