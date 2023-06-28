Transwomen turn entrepreneurs following training by NGO

June 28, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST - Bengaluru

For 21 -year-old Sanamahaji Shivanagi, a transwoman from Bagalkot, begging and sex work were the only means of making a living till recently. But, now after attending MOVE (Market Oriented Value Enhancement) training by Best Practices Foundation (BPF), a city-based NGO, the transwoman has turned into a vegetable vendor.

“After MOVE training, I started a vegetable shop and I stopped both begging and sex work. Now the City Municipal Council has given me a shop, and the respect and love that I get from the community has changed my life,” she said.

She is one among the 51 members of gender sexual minorities community who have turned into entrepreneurs following the training. Sangeetha Purushothaman, Executive Director of BPF, said the NGO carried out a livelihood intervention in Karnataka with two vulnerable and stigmatised populations - the Transgender (TG) community and sexworkers.

“The MOVE intervention equipped participants with the skills and support systems necessary to start their own businesses. BPF was successful in helping 51 members of the Sexual Minorities like Hijras and MSM and 12 sex workers to start profitable businesses, leading to significant increases in their standard of living and financial status,” she said.

The NGO also carried out a study on the economic situation and prospects of gender and sexual minorities (GSM) communities in Karnataka. Carried out across 17 districts in Karnataka, the study has revealed gross inequalities in the community. The study measured the capital possessed by the community and their overall well-being, she said.

During a three-day Grassroots Academy: GYAN held in Bengaluru from June 26, select businesses were showcased at the Bangalore International Centre in Domlur. This immersive peer learning platform had over 30 grassroots participants from Nepal, Bangladesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Assam and Telangana share their best practices on livelihoods with each other.

Rainbow Habba

Meanwhile, Sangama is organising a Rainbow Habba - celebrating gender and sexual diversity at Maharastra Mandal, Gandhinagar in the city on June 28.