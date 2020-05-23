Transporters screened?

MYSURU

23 May 2020

Movement of trucks carrying raw materials for supply to industries in Mysuru from neighbouring States, including Tamil Nadu, has picked up but the people engaged in industrial production here are worried whether the transporters were properly screened for the contagion before they were allowed to enter the State.

Even as the cost of transportation had been hiked as the shipping was suspended since over two months due to travel restrictions, the industries that procured raw materials sought a comprehensive screening of transporters and their accomplices at the check-posts for checking the spread of the virus.

An industrialist here recently got a shipment from Tamil Nadu, one of the worst COVID-19 affected States. “Unless the people transporting goods are thoroughly screened for the pandemic, a lot of risks are involved for us and the people employed in the units in procuring materials and resuming operations. If anything goes wrong, we may have shut down operations temporarily,” he said.

