Transporters screened?

Movement of trucks carrying raw materials for supply to industries in Mysuru from neighbouring States, including Tamil Nadu, has picked up but the people engaged in industrial production here are worried whether the transporters were properly screened for the contagion before they were allowed to enter the State.
Even as the cost of transportation had been hiked as the shipping was suspended since over two months due to travel restrictions, the industries that procured raw materials sought a comprehensive screening of transporters and their accomplices at the check-posts for checking the spread of the virus.
An industrialist here recently got a shipment from Tamil Nadu, one of the worst COVID-19 affected States. “Unless the people transporting goods are thoroughly screened for the pandemic, a lot of risks are involved for us and the people employed in the units in procuring materials and resuming operations. If anything goes wrong, we may have shut down operations temporarily,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism