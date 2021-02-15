Transportation of legally extracted sand, jelly to continue

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has instructed officers not to stop the transportation of sand and jelly extracted legally as the materials were required for development works. He gave this instruction at a Karnataka Development Programme review meeting at Shikaripur, the constituency he represents, on Sunday.

The excavation and transportation activities done legally with licenses issued by the competent authority should not be disturbed. The departments should not delay in issuing no-objection certificates for the needy. “The officers have to take action against only those into illegal activities,” he said.

The CM told the officers to ensure all the works that were approved in the current financial year should be completed before March this year. “The officers should ensure good quality work,” he said. He also instructed the officers not to take up dredging work as tanks were full following good rains. “There should not be any scope for misappropriation of funds in the name of silt removal,” he said.

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra directed the officers to identify suitable land for graveyards in all villages of the district. He also suggested effective implementation of Jaljeevan Mission scheme.

Malnad Development Board chairman Gurumurthy, TP president Suresh Naik, Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar and others were present at the meeting.