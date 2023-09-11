Transport strike: Ramalinga Reddy pacifies protesters with assurances; drivers await written guarantees  

September 11, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

Although the members of the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Association had called for a 24-hour bandh, it was called off by 2.30 p.m. after the Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy visited the protest site at Freedom Park and assured that most of their demands would be fulfilled by the State government in due time. However, the Federation has made it clear that they will continue their strike in different ways if the government fails to keep its word.

More than 15,000 protestors had gathered at various places in the city in the first half of the day while around 12,000 of them congregated at Freedom Park. Emphasising that he is on their side while addressing the protesters, Mr. Reddy said that while three of the 30 demands placed by the private transport unions will be implemented soon, the decision on 27 others would be made after discussions with the Chief Minister.

“We will definitely constitute a welfare board for the drivers as per their demands while also making arrangements to support their children’s education. I will also hold discussions with the Housing Minister about their request to form a colony for drivers. We will also take steps to provide loans at lower interest rates to drivers which would also get easier once the welfare board is established,” he said.

He also mentioned that he was in discussions with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) chief civic commissioner Tushar Giri Nath about setting up an Indira Canteen at the airport for taxi drivers. “We were initially planning a mobile canteen, but now we have decided that it will be a full-fledged canteen instead,” he said.

Aggregator app and shutdown of illegal bike taxis

One of the drivers’ main demands was for the government to set up an aggregator app to put a break to the exploitation of drivers by the existing aggregator apps. The Minister confirmed that the app would be set up soon and acknowledged that aggregator companies were taking away a significant portion of the drivers’ earnings as commission.

Most protesting auto drivers had made it clear that they would like the government to bring about a ban on illegal bike taxis in the city. Explaining that there are legal constraints for the same, Mr. Reddy said the government will work towards a solution.

Hunger strike if no written guarantees

The Federation members said that while Monday’s protest was called off in good faith after meeting with the Minister, they would resort to a hunger strike unless they receive written guarantees about his assurances by Tuesday evening.

“We do not want to say much today, but we will wait for their action. The discussions which used to happen between four walls has now become a declaration in public. For so long, they had neglected us as an unorganised sector, but today (Monday) they found out the impact we have on the city’s transport ecosystem,” said Nataraj Sharma, president of the Federation.

He also said that they would wait for the meeting with the Chief Minister who handles the Finance portfolio as some of their demands are pertaining to that department.