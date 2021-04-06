Transport staff threaten en masse resignation

Members of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation Employees Federation have threatened to resign en masse if the State government does not fulfil their demands.

Their leaders said that they have rejected the requests made by the government to withdraw their strike starting on Wednesday, divisional leader P.H. Neeralakeri said in Hubballi on Tuesday. He said that the the union members were ready to face any consequences and will not back off from their strike.

The threat of imposition of Essential Services Maintenance Act will not work, he added.

The main demand is wages as per the sixth pay commission recommendations, on par with other government employees.

All employees, including drivers, conductors or workshop engineers, will not report for duty from Wednesday even if the government enforces the Essential Services Maintenance Act, he said and added that the employees would resign en masse and resort to jail bharo after April 13.

Mr. Neeralakeri said that the government was treating the transport employees like bonded labour.

“The government is trying to hide its failure to implement their demands under the garb of poll code of conduct,” he said.

If the Cabinet decides, the Election Commission will not object to such decisions, he said.

The employees will stage a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office by adhering to COVID-19 protocols. Employees of all divisions coming under North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation will hold a relay protest in Dharwad.