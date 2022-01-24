Transport operator’s body found; police suspect suicide

Hassan

The family members of K.V. Prakash, owner of Prakash Travels, who was found dead in Sharavathi river near Hosanagar on Monday morning, have complained to the police that he was facing difficulty in getting money from a person, to whom he had sold a bus.

The police investigating the case are said to have taken Nagaraj, a businessman, into custody for further investigation. It is said that Prakash who operated many buses suffered a huge loss as the operations came to halt following the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to manage the loss, he surrendered a few routes to the RTO and sold some vehicles. Nagaraj, who bought the bus, did not pay the money. Prakash had met Nagaraj several times on this matter. Prakash’s elder brother Gangaraju, who filed the complaint with Sagar Town Police, named Nagaraj responsible for his death.

Prakash, 48, went missing on Friday after he had left his home in Sagar. He had told his family members that he was going to Hosanagar. However, he did not return. When the family members searched for him his car was found abandoned at Pataguppe Bridge built across the Sharavathi river near Hosanagar.

The police and Fire and Emergency Services staff made search efforts around the bridge and the river. Finally, his mortal remains was found around 7 a.m. on Monday. The district administration had arranged expert divers from Gokarna for the search operation on Monday. However, before they could start their work, his body was found. He is survived by wife and two children.

The police suspect it to be a case of suicide. B.M. Laxmi Prasad, Superintendent of Police of Shivamogga, told The Hindu that a post-mortem had been conducted and the police were waiting for the formal report. “His brother has filed a complaint against Nagaraj, a businessman, alleging that he did not pay the money. We are investigating the case. This might turn into a case of abetment to suicide if Nagaraj’s involvement was found in the investigation”, the SP said.

Prakash, a native of Hassan, went to Sagar in the 1990s and started his career as a driver. He started his business as a transport operator with one bus along with his brother Gangaraju. Gradually he added more buses and operated many routes. He gave jobs to many people in Sagar.

(Those in distress and facing suicidal thoughts can contact the State’s helpline 104 for counseling)