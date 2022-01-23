Transport operator goes missing

The search for Prakash, a resident of Sagar and owner of Prakash Transports, will resume on Monday at Pataguppe Bridge constructed across Sharavathi river in Hosanagar taluk. He has been missing since Friday.

As his vehicle was found abandoned on the bridge, the police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel have been searching for him around the bridge and the river since Friday.

Prakash had left his residence at Sagar on Friday morning alone. He did not return home that day. When the family members looked for him his vehicle was found at Pataguppe Bridge. A missing person case was filed at Sagar police station. Shivamogga district administration has decided to involve expert swimmers from Gokarna in the search operation. They are expected to join the operation on Monday morning.

Prakash who founded the transport firm operated more than 30 buses on routes connecting Sagar to Bengaluru and other places. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, he had stopped many buses and surrendered a few to the Transport Department, according to his friends and close associates. He had employed more than 100 employees.