Transport Minister proposes truck terminal at Attibele to ease congestion on Hosur Road

The Karnataka Transport Department is planning to develop the land at the Attibele checkpost on Hosur Road in Bengaluru into a D. Devaraj Urs Truck Terminal. The proposed terminal aims to accommodate the numerous trucks that operate in this region, addressing both traffic congestion and logistical challenges.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has formally written a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appealing to the State government to transfer 25 acres of land at the Attibele checkpost for this project. The goal is to alleviate the heavy vehicular congestion in the area and streamline the loading and unloading activities for the trucks and lorries that frequent this route, he said.

Mr. Reddy explained that the 25-acre parcel of land, currently owned by the Commercial Tax Department, was initially set aside for a checkpost near Attibele to monitor the cargo of commercial and goods vehicles traveling between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. This checkpost was also a key point for collecting commercial taxes. However, following the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the checkpost and the associated Commercial Tax Office were closed, leaving the land unused for the past seven years.

Proximity to industrial areas

Mr. Reddy highlighted the strategic importance of converting this unused land into a truck terminal, particularly given its proximity to the industrial areas of Jigani, Bommasandra, and Attibele. “These areas see a high volume of trucks transporting raw materials and construction supplies, necessitating adequate parking and logistical support for these vehicles. The establishment of the truck terminal would not only address these needs but also contribute to the overall development of the surrounding areas,” he said.

In his letter to the Chief Minister, Mr. Reddy also pointed out that the development of the D. Devaraj Urs Truck Terminal on this land could generate additional revenue for the State government. Furthermore, he emphasised that the project would help curb illegal activities that have been occurring on the currently unused land.

The D. Devaraj Urs Truck Terminals, operated by a State-owned company, are designed to discourage trucks from entering city limits, thereby reducing traffic congestion and air pollution. These terminals are also intended to provide essential amenities for truck drivers and their crews, enhancing the overall efficiency and safety of the trucking industry in Karnataka.

