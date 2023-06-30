Transport Minister flags off new BMTC training vehicles

June 30, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy launched Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation’s (BMTC’s) 50 new SUVs and training vehicles on Friday. The vehicles will be used by depot managers working at depots who are required to carry out several operational and other activities.

“To execute timely tasks, 50 SUVs have been procured through Government e-Marketplace (GeM) Portal and under the Financial assistance provided by the State Government in the year 2022-23,” a release stated.

Meanwhile, the training vehicle would be deployed in the Vaddarahalli training centre to impart training to the public. “Training vehicles have been purchased with a grant of ₹1.8 crore for imparting vehicle driving training under the said scheme,” the release added.

