Transport dept. launches helpdesk

Bengaluru

31 May 2021 16:33 IST

It will address grievances related to ambulance services

The Transport Department has launched a helpline to address grievances related to ambulance services, COVID-19 relief package for auto and taxi drivers, and goods transport services.

The public can call 9449863214 to reach the Transport Commissioner’s office.

Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi also warned of action against private ambulance service providers who fleece COVID-19 patients or their relatives by charging exorbitant fares.

“To help COVID-19 patients, the State government has fixed rates for ambulance charges. However, the public has alleged that ambulance service providers are charging much higher rates. If anyone collects a higher fare, the department will take strict action against them,” the Minister said.

A few days ago, an ambulance driver dumped the body of a COVID-19 victim outside the crematorium at Hebbal as the victim's relatives could not afford to pay ₹18,000. After the incident, the city police arrested the driver.

Transport Commissioner N. Shivakumar told The Hindu that the Transport department will also take action against such people.