Transport Department warns against ferrying of passengers by bike taxis

The Transport Department has warned two-wheeler owners against operating their vehicles as bike taxis through mobile app-based aggregators and illegally ferrying passengers for commercial purposes.

In a statement here on Monday, senior officials of the Transport Department have also cautioned the general public against using such bike taxis for commuting.

The two-wheeler owners, who were using their vehicles as bike taxis through aggregator apps, should immediately stop the practice, the statement cautioned.

The State Government recently brought out a policy for bike taxis, but restricted it to electric two-wheelers. However, when non-electric two-wheelers began operating in different urban areas of the State, particularly Bengaluru, there was a hue and cry by autorickshaw and cab operators, who alleged that their business has been seriously hit.

Transport Department authorities in Bengaluru have already started cracking down on bike taxis and imposing a penalty on them.

Meanwhile, the Transport Department officials in Mysuru have also warned the the owners of Light Motor Vehicles (LVM) or cars against renting their vehicles. Action will be taken against owners of private vehicles if they are given on rent.