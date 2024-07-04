Transport Department initiates crackdown on bike taxis in Bengaluru

After autorickshaw and cab drivers in Bengaluru staged a protest, the Karnataka Transport Department on Thursday (July 4) mandated Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) to create special investigation teams to tackle unauthorized bike taxis, including electric bike taxis.

The demonstrators were pushing for action against bike taxis and the establishment of a uniform cab fare across the city.

C. Mallikarjuna, the Additional Commissioner for Transport (Enforcement-South), notified on Thursday, directing all RTOs to begin daily inspections from Friday and report on the actions taken against bike taxis.

“The Electric Bike Taxi Scheme 2021 has been withdrawn, and it has also decided to clamp down on bike taxis. From July 5 onwards, special teams have been established in all 10 RTOs in Bengaluru to address unauthorized bike taxis, including electric ones, until further notice,” the order said.

High Court order

However, the Transport Department’s directive lacks clarity on the enforcement measures, given that the High Court has already directed action against those hindering bike taxi services. In April 2024, the Karnataka High Court instructed the state government to safeguard bike taxi operators by implementing stringent actions against anyone unlawfully obstructing bike taxi riders in their operations.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Adi Narayana, President of the Bike Taxi Welfare Association, Karnataka, said, “We want to clarify that the order talks about EV bike taxis. Secondly, we want to clarify that bike taxi operations are protected by the orders of the High Court of Karnataka. All unions were made a party to the said case, and the High Court has clearly directed the State government to take action against any person who tries to harass or threaten Uber / Rapido/ any bike taxi drivers.”

“We strongly urge that if any such incidents are reported against our bike taxi union members and bike taxi brothers, we will file contempt cases against such violating individuals in a personal capacity,” he added.