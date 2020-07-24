Transport corporation staff yetto get their salaries for June

Although lockdown restrictions have been lifted and public transport buses have been allowed to operate, employees of the four road transport corporations in the State are still waiting to get their salaries for the month of June.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) together have 1.3 lakh employees, and an average of ₹ 365 crore goes towards their salaries.

During the lockdown period, when all public transport services remained suspended, the State government had released special grants to the four transport corporations to pay salaries to employees. However, although transport services resumed partially after lockdown was relaxed, there was not much revenue, forcing them again to approach the government for assistance.

Last month, the salaries for May were paid to the transport corporation employees (on June 20) and this month, though 24 days have passed, the employees are still waiting for their remuneration.

However, all the transport corporations have witnessed a drop in revenue because of lockdown in some districts and social distancing guidelines. Adding to their trouble is people’s reluctance to avail of public transport services because of the fear of them catching the virus. Consequently, none of the transport corporations is in a position to pay the salaries of employees given the meagre collections.

Although the Transport Minister had told the employees federation that steps would be taken to extend the necessary assistance, it is yet to materialise and as a result, the corporations have no funds to pay the salaries.

Meanwhile, employees unions have urged the State government to help the 1.30 lakh employees and their families. The district units of the Indian National Trade Union Congress have submitted memoranda to the transport corporations seeking early release of the salaries, while All Karnataka Road Transport Corporation Employees Federation has written to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi.

Special grants

Federation president K.S. Sharma has urged Mr. Yediyurappa and Mr. Savadi to allocate a special grant of ₹ 365 crore immediately to meet the salary needs of the employees. Mr. Sharma has also urged both of them to ensure an assistance of ₹ 365 crore monthly till the COVID-19 crisis ends.

This apart, the federation has urged both to give exemption to the four transport corporations from paying Motor Vehicle Tax and also to allocate an one-time special grant to clear all their outstanding debts.

The federation has also appealed to them to take steps to release grants that have been long pending.