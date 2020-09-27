Transport coop. society gets help from businessman to restart services

Hassan

27 September 2020 00:14 IST

He used to travel in its buses as a student in 2001-02

The Sahakara Sarige (Transport Cooperative Society) is all set to relaunch its transport services on October 26.

Businessman M. Mahendra, a native of Hosanagar in Shivamogga district and currently settled in Bengaluru, has spoken to the executive body of the transport company that runs on a cooperative model.

The 30-year-old organisation, with headquarters at Koppa, was offering its services on 76 routes, catering to the needs of over 30,000 people spread over Shivamogga, Udupi, and Chikkamagaluru districts. It stopped its services this February following increase in losses.

Later, the representatives of the executive committee met representatives of the State government seeking funds. It also asked the government to reimburse the student pass dues.

Around 300 employees have not got salaries for several months.

E.S. Dharmappa, president of the society, told The Hindu the transport services will be restarted on a phased manner from October 26.

“Mr. Mahendra, who travelled in our buses as a student in 2001-02, has come forward to revamp the organisation. He has agreed to provide funds for the immediate requirements so that we can start the services. As of now, we have not signed any agreements with him. Our concern is that employees get jobs and salaries and to help the public,” he said.