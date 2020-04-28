Transmitter found on dead Laggar Falconcauses some anxiety among villagers

The discovery of a transmitter on the carcass of a Laggar Falcon at a farm in Yembatnal village of Basavanabagewadi taluk has caused a bit of anxiety among villagers.

The carcass was noticed by locals a couple of days ago along with a tag on one of the legs of the bird. The locals later informed the officials of Forest Department about their find.

Initially, people thought that the bird was a hawk. However, the officials confirmed that it was actually a Laggar Falcon.

Forest Official Basanagouda Biradar, who visited the spot, said that the bird had died a natural death.

The bird was buried later after the officials collected some details. However, investigation is under way to find out more about the transmitter it was carrying.

“We have collected details mentioned on the radio transmitter and the tag and sent them to the Wildlife Control Bureau in Chennai,” Mr. Biradar said. He added that the officials are in touch with Chennai for further information.

“Besides, the information has been shared with the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History, Mumbai,” he said.

Mr. Biradar said that normally institutes working in ornithology attach such radio transmitters on birds to study their behaviour.

Stating that reports from these agencies are still awaited, he said that Laggar Falcon is normally found in the Indian sub-continent.