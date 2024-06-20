Translators from 15 States at CIIL for NTM session

The two-week Intensive Training Programme on Introduction to Translation at National Translation Mission (NTM), Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), Mysuru began on Thursday.

The programme of NTM is being held under the leadership of Shailendra Mohan, director, CIIL, who is also the nodal officer of NTM. Tariq Khan, Officer-in-Charge, NTM introduced the objectives of the programme as well as the general aims of the Ministry of Education in setting up the Mission. He emphasised the need for trained translators making knowledge contents available to all.

Kamal H. Mehta the chief guest, Department of English and Comparative Literary Studies, Saurashtra University, Gujarat, pointed out that translation has become a lucrative profession with a lot of openings these days. Professional translators make a comfortable living with this vocation.

Pankaj Dwivedi, Assistant Director (Administration), CIIL in his presidential remarks, urged the participants to utilise the opportunity provided to them. A total of 68 participants representing 15 States and languages are attending the two-week intensive training. The participants include faculty members, researchers, professional translators, and students from various universities as well as nine officials from the Directorate of Official Language, Government of Goa.

The programme is aligned to the implementable goals of NEP 2020. Trainers delivering talks and conducting interactive sessions are experts representing a wide range of domains. The two-week programme will conclude on July 4, a release said here.

