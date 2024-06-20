ADVERTISEMENT

Translators from 15 States at CIIL for NTM session

Published - June 20, 2024 07:35 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The two-week Intensive Training Programme on Introduction to Translation at National Translation Mission (NTM), Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), Mysuru began on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme of NTM is being held under the leadership of Shailendra Mohan, director, CIIL, who is also the nodal officer of NTM. Tariq Khan, Officer-in-Charge, NTM introduced the objectives of the programme as well as the general aims of the Ministry of Education in setting up the Mission. He emphasised the need for trained translators making knowledge contents available to all.

Kamal H. Mehta the chief guest, Department of English and Comparative Literary Studies, Saurashtra University, Gujarat, pointed out that translation has become a lucrative profession with a lot of openings these days. Professional translators make a comfortable living with this vocation.

Pankaj Dwivedi, Assistant Director (Administration), CIIL in his presidential remarks, urged the participants to utilise the opportunity provided to them. A total of 68 participants representing 15 States and languages are attending the two-week intensive training. The participants include faculty members, researchers, professional translators, and students from various universities as well as nine officials from the Directorate of Official Language, Government of Goa.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The programme is aligned to the implementable goals of NEP 2020. Trainers delivering talks and conducting interactive sessions are experts representing a wide range of domains. The two-week programme will conclude on July 4, a release said here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US