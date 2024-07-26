Transgender theatre group to stage Talki play in Kalaburagi today

A group of seven transgenders will tell their stories through a theatre play titled Talki at the Rangayana here on Saturday.

Theatre artist Revathi and Chandini, addressing presspersons here on Friday, said that the play features seven transwomen. And, the story revolves around the life stories of those seven characters.

The play is being organised by Bengaluru-based organisation PAYANA- Journey Towards Equality in association with the Kannada and Culture Department.

The play Talki is directed by Srijith Sundaram and music is by Madan.

Chandini explained that Talki is all about transgenders. It depicts several shades of their life.

This play is an attempt to reveal the unfulfilled dreams of transgenders, interwoven with laughter and tears.

Talki narrates the story of transwomen from various walks of life and their fight for dignity, Chandini added.