Transgender theatre group to stage play in Kalaburagi on Saturday

September 20, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Ardhanareshwar Kala Abhivruddhi Trust will perform a play, Halli Hendati Military Ganda, in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

The play is being staged by Ardhanareshwar Kala Abhivruddhi Trust, a Bengaluru-based transgender theatre group, in association with the Kannada and Culture Department.

The play is directed by Swapna Nagaraj, who is a transgender.

The trust will also organise another play, Neevu Yelliddira?, which will be performed by children of the Government High School at Neelahalli in Sedam taluk of Kalaburagi district.

