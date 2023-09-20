Transgender theatre group to stage play in Kalaburagi on Saturday

September 20, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Ardhanareshwar Kala Abhivruddhi Trust will perform a play, Halli Hendati Military Ganda, in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

The play is being staged by Ardhanareshwar Kala Abhivruddhi Trust, a Bengaluru-based transgender theatre group, in association with the Kannada and Culture Department.

The play is directed by Swapna Nagaraj, who is a transgender.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trust will also organise another play, Neevu Yelliddira?, which will be performed by children of the Government High School at Neelahalli in Sedam taluk of Kalaburagi district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.