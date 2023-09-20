Transgender theatre group to stage play in Kalaburagi on Saturday

Ardhanareshwar Kala Abhivruddhi Trust will perform a play, Halli Hendati Military Ganda, in Kalaburagi on Saturday.
The play is being staged by Ardhanareshwar Kala Abhivruddhi Trust, a Bengaluru-based transgender theatre group, in association with the Kannada and Culture Department.
The play is directed by Swapna Nagaraj, who is a transgender.
The trust will also organise another play, Neevu Yelliddira?, which will be performed by children of the Government High School at Neelahalli in Sedam taluk of Kalaburagi district.
COMMents
SHARE