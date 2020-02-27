‘Transgender persons should have reservations in jobs’

How inclusive is society when it comes to the rights of transgender people? At the workplace, they still have to fight stereotypes and discrimination. There is a need for transgender persons to have reservations in jobs, said Jyotika Kalra, member, National Human Rights Commission, here on Wednesday.

She was speaking after the conference ‘LGBTQI: Challenges and Way Forward’ held at the National Law School of India University. She pointed out that there was a need for management courses to have a syllabus on sexuality education.

Various stakeholders at the event said they were against the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 as it requires one to apply for a “transgender certificate” from the district magistrate. Ms. Kalra said the government was yet to frame rules on how the transgender person would be identified.

There is also the question of whether they are under-represented. “The Census 2011 figure of 4.88 lakh people being identified as transgenders was considered a gross underestimation as many transgender persons had not identified themselves,” said Ms. Kalra.

The NHRC will send a list of recommendations to the Ministries concerned.