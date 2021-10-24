Transgender community slams VHP

KALABURAGI

24 October 2021 04:56 IST

Members of the transgender community condemned the alleged derogatory remarks of the district unit of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) during a protest on October 20 at Kalaburagi and demanded a public apology.

Manish, a member of the Sneha Society, addressing presspersons here on Saturday, said that members of the VHP, who were agitating against the Bangladesh violence, shouted slogans comparing the people of Bangladesh with transgenders. Mr. Manish called upon the VHP members to tender an open public apology within two days. failing which he said they would hold a semi-nude protest in the city.

