Transformer maintenance campaign in Bengaluru from today

As the monsoon is approaching, the Department of Energy has decided to conduct a transformer maintenance campaign from May 5 to 20 to avoid the transformer-related disasters.

The decision was taken in the wake of an incident last month when a transformer caught fire in Bengaluru. The incident claimed the lives of two people. Officials would give instructions and directions on maintenance of transformers in districts, said Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar.

“There are plenty of converters older than 15 years in the State and they cause maintenance problems during the rainy season. Damage to the transformer is possible due to rain and thunderstorms/lightning”, the Minister said in a press release. Overload was another major reason. Officers of all levels would be involved in the campaign. Each day the transformers would be inspected and if any defect was found, information and the cause would be sent to head office, he said.

Periodic maintenance would reduce the cost of repair and the campaign would also be able to identify locations where new transformers would be immediately needed, he said.

There has been a steady spate of electric accidents under Bescom’s jurisdiction this year, attracting the ire of the public.

Last month, P. Rajendra Cholan, MD, Bescom, in his affidavit, had told the High Court of Karnataka that a centralised transformer health monitoring system and isolation of transformer from line fault will be implemented on a war-footing and that the power utility, to provide safety to the public, has initiated action to prevent transformers installed in public places from developing fire hazard in the event of a fault in the electricity distribution lines.

Bescom had also said that every month 210 transformers, situated on footpaths and stormwater drains, would be shifted to a safe location.