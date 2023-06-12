Transformation in farm sector essential for making India a developed country, says ICAR Director-General

June 12, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Director-General of Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) Himanshu Pathak has emphasised the need for bringing about a transformation in the farm sector to make India a developed country from a developing country.

Delivering his address at the 36th annual convocation of the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) held at the Farmers Knowledge Centre in Dharwad on Monday, he said that despite being the highest contributor to the GDP of the country, the farm sector is undergoing a turbulence because of natural calamities and climate change.

Mr. Pathak said that there is still a need for scientific research and new models of farming for strengthening the farm sector.

“Agriculture, the backbone of our society and the focus of your expertise are in need of revitalisation. Climate change and its implications are most felt by our small and marginal farmers. More than 69% of India is dry, arid and facing severe risk of droughts. Nearly 85% of rural women in India are engaged in labour-intensive processes of farming with limited access to appropriate technology. To help them flourish, technology innovations and strong delivery models for market linkages are needed and they should be used while ensuring a sound environment and sustainable and revitalising practices,” he said.

Governor and Chancellor of the university Thaawarchand Gehlot said that universities and research centres play a prominent role in educating and inspiring the younger generation to innovate new technologies and contribute towards making the country the world leader.

The Governor said that because of the progress that the country has achieved on various fronts, the world is looking up to India for guidance. “In this regard, the younger generation has a greater responsibility,” he said.

Minister for Agriculture and Pro-Chancellor of the university N. Cheluvarayaswamy said that new government’s pro-people schemes will help in empowering people and the farm sector and the agricultural scientists should join hands with the government in taking the State forward.

Welcoming the gathering, Vice-Chancellor of UAS Dharwad P.L. Patil presented a report of the university for the academic year highlighting various achievements and laurels won by it.

Honorary doctorate

Noted environmentalist and Padmashri award winner Tulasi Gouda of Uluvare in Ankola taluk of Uttara Kannada district and Padmashri award winner and indigenous innovator Abdulkhadar Imamsab Nadakattin of Annigeri in Dharwad district were felicitated with honorary doctoral degrees.

In all, 966 candidates (71 doctoral, 269 masters and 626 bachelors) were conferred degrees at the convocation. This apart, 38 agricultural university gold medals, six other gold medals and nine cash Prizes were awarded to talented and deserving candidates during the convocation.

Golden girls

Akshatha K. received UAS Gold Medal and Sitaram Jindal Foundation Gold Medal for securing the highest OGPA (9.394/10) in B.Sc (Agri) degree programme.

Renuka Shahapur received the Prof. S.D. Kololgi Memorial Gold Medal for securing the highest OGPA (9.277/10) in the Horticulture course, while Veena Ravi Naik received the UAS Gold Medal for securing the highest OGPA (9.119/10) in B.Sc (Hons) Agriculture Marketing and Cooperation.

Registrar of the university S.S. Angadi, members of the Board of Management and Academic Council and deans of constituent colleges were present.