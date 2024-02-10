Transform challenges into opportunities, expert tells students

February 10, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - MYSURU

Jairam Sampath, chief financial officer, Kaynes Technologies, delivered a talk on the transformative strength of education at the commencement of classes for MBA and M.Tech courses at Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering here.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Sampath emphasized, “Education is a fundamental strength. To become successful in higher education today, one needs clarity and determination of future goals. Daily preparation and introspection can turn every challenge into an opportunity. Realising your true potential is the real meaning of achievement.”

The event also featured insights from Gundappa Gowda, president, Vidyavardhaka Sangha, vice president B. Sivalingappa, secretary P. Vishwanath, and treasurer Shri Shaila Ramannavar, who shared their experiences with the students.

The guests were joined by the principal of Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering, B. Sadashive Gowda, and the heads of department, P.S.V. Balaji Rao, Pooja M.R., R. Jagadish, and G.V. Naveen Prakash, along with other professors, students, and others.

The office-bearers of Vidyavardhaka Sangha felicitated Mr. Jairam Sampath for his insightful address.