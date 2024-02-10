GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Transform challenges into opportunities, expert tells students

February 10, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Jairam Sampath, chief financial officer, Kaynes Technologies, delivered a talk on the transformative strength of education at the commencement of classes for MBA and M.Tech courses at Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering here.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Sampath emphasized, “Education is a fundamental strength. To become successful in higher education today, one needs clarity and determination of future goals. Daily preparation and introspection can turn every challenge into an opportunity. Realising your true potential is the real meaning of achievement.”

The event also featured insights from Gundappa Gowda, president, Vidyavardhaka Sangha, vice president B. Sivalingappa, secretary P. Vishwanath, and treasurer Shri Shaila Ramannavar, who shared their experiences with the students.

The guests were joined by the principal of Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering, B. Sadashive Gowda, and the heads of department, P.S.V. Balaji Rao, Pooja M.R., R. Jagadish, and G.V. Naveen Prakash, along with other professors, students, and others.

The office-bearers of Vidyavardhaka Sangha felicitated Mr. Jairam Sampath for his insightful address.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.