‘Transfers targeted at one community’

JD(S) leader and former Minister H.D. Revanna alleged that the B.S. Yediyurappa-led government was targeting officers of one community in transfers.

“One woman officer, who had not completed six months in her current position in Bengaluru, has been transferred to Jamakhandi,” Mr. Revanna said at a press conference in Hassan on Monday.

The people in power have been making money through transfers. “PM Modi had called the previous government a 10% government. What will he call the present government,” he asked.

Mr. Revanna said BJP MLAs were worried more about the transfer of officers than the plight of the flood-hit people.

Parts of Hassan district were also affected by the floods. However, there had been no funds for relief works in the district. “If the government has no funds for relief work, let the people in power declare that the government is bankrupt,” he said.

Reacting to the controversy over putting up hoardings at a taxi stand, Mr. Revanna said if he were to put hoardings on all development works he implemented in the district, there would be at least 10 such hoardings in a day. “The travellers’ bungalow, medical college were built during my tenure. Have I put my board to claim credit,” he asked.